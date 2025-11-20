Gujarat Emerges as Key Driver of India’s Blue Economy With Over 10.42 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Annual Output

Ahmedabad, India — As the world prepares to mark World Fisheries Day on November 21, Gujarat — home to India’s longest coastline — has asserted itself as one of the country’s strongest engines of the blue economy. With abundant marine resources and sustained policy support, the state has reinforced its leadership in fisheries production.

Gujarat currently ranks second nationally in marine fish output and sixth in overall fish production. Official estimates show the state generated more than 10.42 lakh metric tonnes of total fish output in 2024–25, including 7.64 lakh MT from marine sources and 2.78 lakh MT from inland fisheries. For 2025–26, total production is expected to surpass 11 lakh MT, signaling continued growth and healthier aquatic ecosystems.

Over the last four years, Gujarat’s average annual fish production has consistently exceeded 9.30 lakh MT.

The state is also a major contributor to India’s seafood exports. Frozen shrimp, ribbonfish, cuttlefish and squid produced in Gujarat remain in high demand across China, Europe, the U.S. and Japan, strengthening foreign exchange earnings and transforming the coastline into a hub of economic expansion.

State Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani credited the rise of Gujarat’s “Blue Revolution” to close coordination between the central and state governments. He said current efforts focus not only on expanding output but also on improving the socio-economic conditions of fishing communities. The foundation for today’s progress, he noted, was laid during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, when he emphasized coastal development and recognized the untapped potential of the blue economy.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has expanded support measures such as VAT reductions on diesel, subsidies on kerosene and petrol, land allotments for shrimp farming, improved roads and electricity access, and upgraded harbor infrastructure for small fishing vessels.

Four new fishing harbors are also under development at Madhwad, Nava Bandar, Veraval-2 and Sutrapada.

At the national level, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has accelerated modernization, traceability and sustainable fisheries management. Between 2020–21 and 2024–25, projects worth Rs 897.54 crore were approved for Gujarat, with an additional Rs 50 crore allocated for 2025–26. (Source: IANS)