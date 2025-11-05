Indian Markets Shut for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Trading to Resume on Thursday

Mumbai– The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were closed on Wednesday in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Trading was suspended across all segments, including equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives. The commodity derivatives market remained closed during the morning session and is scheduled to reopen for the evening session from 5 p.m. to 11:30/11:55 p.m.

Regular market operations will resume on Thursday, November 6.

The closure followed a weak trading session on Tuesday, when Indian benchmark indices ended lower amid broad-based selling. The Sensex dropped 519.34 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 83,459.15, while the Nifty declined 165.70 points, or 0.64 percent, to finish at 25,597.65.

The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.2 percent, and the Smallcap index fell 0.7 percent.

Among major Nifty names, Power Grid Corp, Coal India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bajaj Auto, and Eternal were the top laggards. Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, and M&M posted gains.

Most sectoral indices ended in negative territory, with declines seen in IT, auto, FMCG, metal, power, realty, and PSU stocks. Only telecom and consumer durables managed to close higher.

Analysts said the Nifty has retested its 20-day exponential moving average, and a sustained drop below that level could trigger further downside toward 25,400. On the upside, 25,800 is expected to act as immediate resistance.

Traders have been advised to remain cautious and prioritize risk management until market direction becomes clearer. (Source: IANS)