Airbus Partners with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to Develop Sustainable Aviation Fuel From Waste

New Delhi — Airbus has entered into a new partnership with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to advance research and development on converting municipal waste into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), aiming to support India’s transition toward cleaner aviation.

The collaboration is structured under a Joint Study Agreement that combines GSV’s research capabilities with Airbus’ global industry experience. The goal is to develop scalable, domestically produced SAF using municipal solid waste as feedstock, aligning with India’s broader circular economy objectives.

According to the companies, the effort supports the long-term sustainability of India’s aviation sector, which is among the fastest-growing in the world. “This agreement is a key move toward establishing a homegrown SAF supply chain, which will be essential for supporting India’s aviation growth while reducing emissions,” said Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia.

Airbus will provide advanced research equipment, funding, and personnel. The company will also coordinate with the Earth Rakshak Foundation, a local nonprofit that will collect and supply waste materials from both rural and urban areas for the project.

The initiative is expected to support national priorities such as the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat programs by fostering domestic innovation and reducing reliance on imported fuels.

Julien Manhes, Head of Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Carbon Dioxide Removal at Airbus, noted that India’s access to diverse waste streams—from agricultural residue to used cooking oil—positions it well to become a global center of SAF production. He added that India’s scientific and engineering capabilities could help drive new breakthroughs in the field.

The partners expect the research effort to help accelerate decarbonization across the aviation ecosystem while creating new value from waste resources. (Source: IANS)