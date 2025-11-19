Indian Travel Industry Sees Major Surge in Consumer Confidence and Spending, Says Report

NEW DELHI, India — The Indian travel industry is witnessing a powerful surge in consumer confidence and spending, with 88 percent of travelers eager to travel and willing to spend more, according to a new report released Wednesday by Kantar for Google India.

The study shows a clear shift toward premiumization and value maximization. Travelers are increasingly prioritizing comfort and quality, supported by a growing reliance on digital platforms at every stage of the journey—from inspiration to research to booking.

The report found that 72 percent of domestic travelers consider cost less of a constraint, while 81 percent expect to splurge on their trips. The trend is even more pronounced in international travel, where average spending is now more than three times the cost of a domestic trip.

Shaurab Kapadia, Head of Travel and FoodTech at Google India, said travel has become a form of self-expression for many consumers, even as the booking process remains fragmented. He noted that digital tools, especially video, are helping simplify this complexity. YouTube has emerged as the top source of travel inspiration, used by 68 percent of Indian travelers.

Kapadia highlighted the growing role of AI in travel planning, saying that search remains essential for research and decision-making, while AI-powered tools are helping brands deliver personalized, timely messages that convert interest into bookings. YouTube creators are also playing an increasingly influential role, with 59 percent of travelers relying on them for trip planning. Two in five travelers use YouTube Shorts for quick inspiration.

The report also found that Indian travelers are highly digital in their behavior, with 85 percent preferring to book their trips online. Trust in a brand remains the most important factor when selecting airlines or accommodations.

The findings underscore a travel market that is not only expanding in volume but rapidly evolving in sophistication, driven by higher spending power, deeper digital engagement, and a growing appetite for premium experiences. (Source: IANS)