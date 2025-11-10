India’s deeptech sector projected to reach $30 billion by 2030, led by defence and robotics growth

New Delhi– India’s deeptech industry is entering a major expansion phase, with its market opportunity expected to reach $30 billion by 2030, driven by rapid advances in defence technology and robotics manufacturing, according to a new report.

Once viewed as a niche domain, deeptech — which spans artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, advanced materials, and propulsion technologies — is emerging as a key pillar of India’s economic and strategic growth, Redseer Strategy Consultants said in its latest analysis.

The report noted that India’s defence deeptech expenditure has doubled over the past decade to approximately $80 billion, a pace of growth that now outstrips traditional defence powerhouses such as the United States and China.

This rapid expansion has pushed India’s deeptech market base to an estimated $9–12 billion in FY2025, reflecting a 2.5-times increase over the past five years.

“India is fast becoming the only trusted, low-cost scale hub outside China,” the report said, highlighting strong momentum in defence and robotics applications. The global robotics industry, currently valued at about $60 billion, is forecast to grow nearly fourfold to $230 billion by 2030. Within that, humanoid robots alone represent a projected $10 billion opportunity.

India’s competitive advantage stems largely from cost efficiency. Building humanoid robots in India is estimated to be around 73 percent cheaper than in the United States, owing to localized supply chains, lower labor costs, and integrated manufacturing processes.

The report also identified autonomous weapons systems, AI-driven military training platforms, and next-generation drone propulsion as immediate growth areas for Indian companies.

Redseer said India’s alignment of national security priorities, startup-driven innovation, and manufacturing scale has positioned the country to play a pivotal role in reshaping global technology supply chains.

“Deeptech is no longer a bet on the future — it is today’s reality,” the report stated. “India’s defence-deeptech flywheel is accelerating, creating scalable and investible opportunities for the next decade.” (Source: IANS)