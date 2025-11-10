All passengers safe after SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

New Delhi– A SpiceJet aircraft traveling from Mumbai to Kolkata made an emergency landing after one of its engines developed a technical issue, airport officials said. The airline confirmed on Monday that all passengers and crew members disembarked safely.

“On November 9, SpiceJet flight SG 670 operating from Mumbai to Kolkata experienced a technical issue during descent at Kolkata Airport. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew deplaned normally,” the airline said in a statement. The full emergency alert was lifted at 11:38 p.m.

This is the second such incident involving the airline in recent months. On September 12, a SpiceJet Q400 flight from Kandla to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after an outer wheel was discovered on the runway following takeoff. That aircraft also landed without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, advised passengers on Monday about delays resulting from a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control system at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The malfunction caused disruptions and pushed back departure times on multiple routes.

Airlines urged passengers to check flight status updates before heading to the airport. Airport officials later confirmed that the issue had been resolved and operations had returned to normal.

SpiceJet recently reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 234 crore for the April–June quarter, compared to a profit of Rs 158.18 crore in the same period last year. The airline’s revenue from operations declined nearly 36 percent year-on-year, which it attributed to geopolitical tensions affecting international airspace and weaker demand for leisure travel.

Additionally, the carrier has faced delays in returning grounded aircraft to service, owing to global supply chain constraints and engine maintenance challenges. (Source: IANS)