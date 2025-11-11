India’s Hiring Outlook Strengthens, With 11 Percent Growth Expected in 2026: Report

New Delhi– India’s job market is showing renewed momentum, with overall hiring intent projected to reach 11 percent in 2026, up from 9.75 percent in 2025, according to a new report released on Tuesday. The increase indicates that employers are moving beyond cautious replacement hiring and are beginning to expand their workforces again.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to lead the revival, showing a hiring intent of 20 percent. Core industries such as metals and mining, power, utilities, steel and cement follow at 12 percent, according to the report by Taggd in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The report notes a significant shift in demand toward mid- and senior-level professionals. Candidates with 6–15 years of experience are expected to account for 55 percent of total hires in 2026, up from 39 percent last year. Hiring intent for those with 6–10 years of experience is projected to increase to 28 percent, while demand for talent with 11–15 years of experience is expected to rise to 15 percent. Those with more than 15 years of experience are also seeing an uptick, at 12 percent.

Even as experienced hires gain prominence, early-career professionals with 0–5 years of experience are projected to make up 45 percent of total hiring, reflecting steady demand for young talent.

Geographically, Tier-2 cities are increasing their share of the job market, accounting for 32 percent of projected employment in 2026. Tier-1 cities will remain dominant at 53 percent, while Tier-3 regions, at 15 percent, are beginning to see growing participation as companies expand beyond major metros.

“As India enters 2026, the job market is showing clear signs of revival,” said Devashish Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Taggd. “This resurgence marks a shift from recovery to reinvention, powered by digital acceleration, formalisation, and regional expansion.”

The report also highlights the rapid growth of India’s artificial intelligence talent pool, currently estimated at 2.35 million professionals and growing at 55 percent year-on-year. Employers are increasingly seeking skills in generative AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, machine learning engineering, solutions architecture and sustainability.

The report notes that technical expertise alone is not sufficient. Companies continue to value adaptability, problem-solving, collaboration, cognitive ability, management capability, and ethical judgment as core workplace skills. (Source: IANS)