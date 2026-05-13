Government Says Work-From-Home Mandate Is Not Under Consideration

NEW DELHI — The Indian government is not considering any proposal to mandate work-from-home arrangements for the information technology sector following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption, according to government sources cited in reports.

The clarification came after Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel as India faces pressure from rising global energy prices and geopolitical tensions.

Government sources told NDTV Profit that the IT industry has already widely adopted hybrid work models since the pandemic, making a formal directive unnecessary. They also said decisions involving mandatory remote work would fall under the Labour Ministry’s jurisdiction and that “nothing is in the works currently.”

Modi had urged citizens to reduce fuel use, revive work-from-home practices where possible, limit nonessential purchases and avoid overseas vacations to help the country manage economic challenges linked to global instability.

The prime minister also pointed to India’s dependence on imported fuel, saying reduced consumption would help conserve foreign exchange reserves at a time of sharply rising global energy prices. He encouraged citizens to avoid destination weddings and overseas holidays while supporting domestic tourism and holding celebrations within India.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said India may have to raise petrol and diesel prices if the conflict in the Middle East continues and crude oil prices remain elevated.

Malhotra said rising energy prices tied to the Iran war are testing India’s flexible inflation-targeting framework and could require policy intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. The central bank’s next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 5, when it will decide on key interest rates, which it has kept unchanged to support economic growth.

The governor indicated that higher retail fuel prices would be “a matter of time” if the West Asia crisis persists, adding that such increases would raise transportation costs and inflation.

Crisil Ratings has projected Brent crude to average $90 to $95 per barrel in fiscal 2027, about 32% higher year over year. (Source: IANS)