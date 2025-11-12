India’s Textile Exports Rise Across 111 Countries Amid Global Headwinds

NEW DELHI — India’s textile, apparel, and made-up goods exports posted growth across 111 international markets during April–September 2025, reflecting the sector’s resilience amid global economic and tariff challenges, government data showed on Wednesday.

Overall, exports grew by 0.1 percent compared to the same period last year, while key markets such as the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Spain, and France recorded significant gains. The UAE led the growth at 14.5 percent, followed by Japan (19 percent), France (9.2 percent), and Spain (9 percent).

Emerging markets also saw strong momentum, with exports to Egypt up 27 percent, Saudi Arabia rising 12.5 percent, and Hong Kong surging 69 percent. Collectively, these 111 destinations accounted for $8.49 billion in exports between April and September 2025, up from $7.72 billion a year earlier — a 10 percent increase amounting to an additional $770 million.

Among product segments, ready-made garments of all textiles grew 3.42 percent, while jute exports expanded 5.56 percent. The Ministry of Textiles attributed the gains to the industry’s adaptability, competitiveness, and ongoing diversification into non-traditional markets.

“This performance underscores the sector’s strength despite global uncertainties and tariff pressures,” the ministry said, noting that initiatives under “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” have supported export diversification, value addition, and global integration.

Additionally, the recent implementation of GST 2.0 rate cuts — reducing taxes on several handicraft items from 12 percent to 5 percent — has provided a major boost to artisans and small producers. Officials said the lower tax rate has spurred demand for handcrafted goods such as wood-carved decor, terracotta jute handbags, textile crafts, and leather products, allowing artisans to better compete with mass-produced factory items.

The government emphasized that these reforms not only help improve earnings for traditional craft workers but also strengthen the domestic and export markets for India’s rich handloom and handicraft heritage. (Source: IANS)