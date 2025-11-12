SpiceJet Reports Wider Q2 Loss of Rs 621 Crore as Revenue Falls 13 Percent

NEW DELHI — Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 621 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, widening from a loss of Rs 458 crore in the same period last year. The airline’s consolidated revenue from operations fell 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 792 crore, down from Rs 915 crore in Q2 FY25, according to an exchange filing.

The airline attributed the decline to foreign exchange-related obligations, costs tied to its grounded fleet, and additional expenses incurred for returning aircraft to service (RTS). Continued airspace restrictions and higher operating costs also weighed heavily on quarterly performance.

SpiceJet recorded an operating loss of Rs 297 crore for the quarter, while its EBITDAR (excluding forex) loss widened to Rs 203.8 crore, compared to Rs 58.87 crore a year earlier.

“While the results reflect short-term costs related to fleet revival and expansion, these are strategic investments that will start yielding results from the current quarter onward,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet. “With aircraft additions already underway and our network expanding rapidly, SpiceJet is now on a clear trajectory toward stronger operational and positive financial performance in the second half of the year.”

Despite the losses, the airline maintained strong operational metrics. Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre (PAX RASK) rose to Rs 4.04, up from Rs 3.91 in Q2 FY25, while the passenger load factor (PLF) held steady at 84.3 percent, reflecting continued customer demand and brand loyalty.

SpiceJet said it remains focused on restoring grounded aircraft, expanding its route network, and strengthening its financial position to achieve a turnaround in the coming quarters. (Source: IANS)