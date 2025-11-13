Sixteen of the World’s 25 Best Workplaces Now Operate in India, Report Finds

MUMBAI, India — Sixteen of the companies recognized on the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces 2025 list now have operations in India, underscoring the country’s growing influence in global workplace culture, according to a report released Thursday.

The list, compiled by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine, identifies 25 global winners based on surveys of more than 9 million employees representing over 25 million workers worldwide.

“Out of the 25 recognized organizations, 16 have a strong presence in India, showcasing India’s pivotal role in shaping the global workplace culture,” said Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India. He congratulated the organizations selected, calling them leaders who are “inspiring many others along the way.”

This year’s rankings emphasized companies’ ability to outperform peers both locally and globally in employee trust, pride, and camaraderie. Survey data from 2024 and 2025 played a central role in determining the winners.

According to Great Place To Work, the companies on the list demonstrate that strong workplace culture can cross borders. When organizations prioritize fairness and trust, they create environments where employees and business performance can flourish, regardless of geography.

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, said the companies honored this year carry a “sacred trust” because of their scale and positive impact. “More workers at these remarkable companies say their company trusts them and wants them to grow as people and professionals,” he said. He added that these organizations strengthen communities and “are leaving behind a better world than the one they inherited.”

Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune, said the list spotlights workplaces where employees feel empowered, energized, and valued. She said the honorees represent what workers worldwide view as today’s most exceptional employers. (Source: IANS)