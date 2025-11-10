Vodafone Idea reports Q2 net loss of Rs 5,524.2 crore, narrows from last year

Mumbai– Vodafone Idea Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524.2 crore for the second quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. The loss narrowed from Rs 7,175.9 crore in the same quarter last year and from Rs 6,611.1 crore in the previous quarter, indicating gradual operational improvement.

Revenue from operations rose 2.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,194.7 crore, compared to Rs 10,932.2 crore in Q2 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 1.5 percent.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 4,690 crore during the quarter. Cash EBITDA, excluding the impact of Ind AS 116, stood at Rs 2,250 crore, slightly lower than Rs 2,320 crore in the previous quarter. Depreciation and amortization expenses came in at Rs 5,570 crore, while net finance costs totaled Rs 4,680 crore. Without Ind AS 116 adjustments, these figures were Rs 3,990 crore and Rs 3,600 crore, respectively.

CEO Abhijit Kishore said the company continues to make progress in improving network quality and customer engagement.

“We expanded our 4G coverage to over 84 percent of the population and completed the 5G rollout in all 17 circles where we hold 5G spectrum. The 21 percent growth in data volume reflects our ability to retain and engage customers through differentiated prepaid and postpaid offerings,” Kishore said.

He added that the company is working toward increasing 4G coverage to 90 percent of the population and expanding its 5G presence in markets where adoption of 5G-enabled devices is rising.

Despite the narrowing losses, Vodafone Idea shares closed lower on Monday, ending the session at Rs 9.51 on the BSE, down 1.04 percent. (Source: IANS)