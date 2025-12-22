DGCA to Investigate Engine Shutdown on Air India Delhi–Mumbai Flight

NEW DELHI– The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will investigate an engine shutdown incident involving an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Mumbai, the aviation regulator said on Monday.

The Mumbai-bound Air India Boeing 777-300ER aircraft returned to Delhi shortly after take-off following a technical issue and landed safely, officials said.

According to the regulator, the flight experienced an air turnback after the crew observed low engine oil pressure on Engine No. 2, the right-hand engine, during flap retraction after take-off. Soon after departure, the engine oil pressure reportedly dropped to zero, prompting the crew to shut down the engine in line with standard procedures before returning to Delhi.

The DGCA said inspection and rectification work on the aircraft is currently underway. The incident will be investigated by the airline’s Permanent Investigation Board under the supervision of the Director of Air Safety (Northern Region), the regulator added.

Air India said it is providing immediate assistance to affected passengers and that alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly.

The airline also said it has stepped up preparations to minimize passenger inconvenience during the ongoing fog season. Measures announced include CAT III B crew rostering, deployment of CAT III B-certified aircraft, improved airport readiness across the network, technology-enabled passenger assistance, and proactive communication with travelers.

CAT III B-trained crews and certified aircraft allow operations in very low visibility conditions. Air India has also activated its “Fog Care” initiative, under which flights likely to be affected by fog are identified in advance based on weather forecasts and passengers are proactively informed about delays or schedule changes.

The DGCA has designated December 10, 2025, to February 10, 2026, as the official fog window for the current season. (Source: IANS)