India’s Broadband Market Hits Historic Milestone with 1 Billion Subscribers

NEW DELHI — India’s digital infrastructure reached a significant inflection point in November, as the national broadband subscriber base officially surpassed the 1 billion mark. Data released Wednesday by the Ministry of Communications highlights a decade of exponential growth, with the country’s high-speed connectivity footprint expanding more than sixfold since 2015.

The milestone marks a transformative shift in India’s telecommunications landscape. At the end of November 2015, the nation recorded 131.49 million broadband users; by the close of November 2025, that figure climbed to 1.003 billion. This surge underscores the rapid scaling of digital services and the aggressive expansion of high-speed mobile and fixed-line networks across the subcontinent.

Complementary data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the second fiscal quarter of 2026 illustrates the momentum within the broader internet sector. Total internet subscriptions rose to 1.017 billion at the end of September, up from 1.002 billion in the previous quarter—a 1.49 percent increase. The composition of this user base remains heavily tilted toward mobility, with wireless internet subscribers accounting for 973.39 million users, compared to 44.42 million wired connections.

The transition to high-speed access is also cannibalizing older technologies. While broadband subscriptions saw steady quarterly growth of 1.63 percent through September, narrowband connections continued to dwindle, falling to 22.18 million. Similarly, the wireline segment saw a slight quarterly dip of 1.84 percent to 46.61 million users, though the sector maintained a robust 26.21 percent year-on-year growth rate, signaling a long-term recovery in fixed-line infrastructure.

For investors and industry stakeholders, the fiscal health of the sector appears to be strengthening alongside user growth. The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless services saw a substantial 10.67 percent year-on-year increase during the quarter. This uptick in monetization, combined with the 1 billion subscriber milestone, reinforces India’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and high-growth digital economies. (Source: IANS)