Indian Export Strategy Undergoes Major Overhaul with New Market Access Initiative

NEW DELHI — In a significant move to reorganize the nation’s trade infrastructure, the Indian government has introduced the Market Access Support Intervention (MAS) scheme under its broader Export Promotion Mission. The initiative marks a fundamental shift toward an integrated, data-driven approach to international trade, specifically targeting the expansion of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and first-time exporters into global markets.

According to Rajeev Juneja, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the MAS scheme is designed to address the structural constraints that have historically limited the participation of Indian firms in global value chains. By offering institutional and financial support for international trade fairs and buyer–seller meets, the program aims to lower entry barriers and improve buyer discovery. To ensure diversified growth, the scheme mandates a minimum of 35 percent participation from MSMEs and provides partial airfare support for small exporters with an annual turnover of up to 75 lakh rupees.

The Export Promotion Mission carries a total budget of 25,060 crore rupees for the period spanning fiscal year 2026 to 2031. This mission consolidates previously fragmented export programs into a single framework. It integrates financial mechanisms under the Niryat Protsahan pillar—including interest subvention, collateral support, and credit enhancement—with the non-financial support systems of Niryat Disha. The latter focuses on quality certification, branding, and logistics facilitation to improve market readiness and reduce the complexity of international compliance.

This internal policy shift coincides with an aggressive expansion of India’s international trade network. Throughout 2025, New Delhi has successfully negotiated several landmark Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). A cornerstone of this strategy was the signing of the India–United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July 2025. This pact is expected to lower costs and improve the competitive standing of Indian engineering goods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and professional services within a major G7 economy.

The momentum continued in December 2025 with the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman, which strengthens India’s trade position in the Gulf region, particularly for labor-intensive goods. Furthermore, a newly concluded FTA with New Zealand has secured zero-duty access for 100 percent of Indian exporters. PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta noted that these agreements collectively expand India’s preferential trading network while systematically reducing both tariff and non-tariff barriers in high-priority markets. (Source: IANS)