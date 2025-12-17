India’s Telecom Exports Surge 72% Over Five Years, Parliament Told

NEW DELHI, India — India’s annual telecom exports have risen by 72% over the past five years to more than Rs 18,406 crore, reflecting the country’s growing manufacturing strength and global ambitions in the sector, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia told Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Scindia said telecom exports have climbed from about Rs 10,000 crore in the 2020–21 fiscal year to Rs 18,406 crore in 2024–25, while imports have remained broadly stable at around Rs 51,000 crore. He said the trend highlights India’s progress toward self-reliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as its preparations for a larger role in global telecom markets.

Addressing a supplementary question, the minister outlined the rapid pace of 5G deployment across the country. Of India’s 778 districts, 767 are now connected to the 5G network, he said. India currently has about 36 crore 5G subscribers, a figure projected to rise to 42 crore by 2026 and reach 100 crore by 2030.

Scindia also spoke about satellite communications, or SATCOM, noting that global experience shows satellite-based services are essential for areas that cannot be connected through conventional base transceiver stations, backhaul networks, or optical fiber broadband. He said India has taken decisive steps to ensure SATCOM services are available nationwide.

The government’s objective, Scindia said, is to provide a full range of telecom services to all consumers, allowing them to choose options that best suit their needs and budgets.

He added that the SATCOM policy framework is now firmly in place, with spectrum set to be assigned administratively. Three licenses have already been granted to Starlink, OneWeb, and Reliance.

Before commercial services can begin, Scindia said two key issues must be addressed. The first involves spectrum assignment, including the determination of administrative spectrum charges, which is being handled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The second concerns security clearances from enforcement agencies.

To move the process forward, operators have been provided sample spectrum to conduct demonstrations, and all three licensees are currently completing compliance requirements. Once they meet prescribed security norms, including hosting international gateways within India, approvals will be granted, paving the way for the rollout of SATCOM services to customers, the minister said. (Source: IANS)