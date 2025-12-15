India’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 7-Month Low of 4.7 Percent in November

New Delhi — India’s unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 4.7 percent in November, down from 5.2 percent in October, marking the lowest level recorded since April 2025, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

The improvement was accompanied by a rise in labor force participation. The overall Labour Force Participation Rate for individuals aged 15 years and above increased to a seven-month high of 55.8 percent in November, indicating a higher share of the population either employed or actively seeking work.

Female participation in rural areas continued to show a steady upward trend, with the rural female LFPR rising from 35.2 percent in June 2025 to 39.7 percent in November 2025. In contrast, urban female LFPR remained largely stable at around 25.5 percent during the same period.

Another key employment indicator, the Worker Population Ratio for persons aged 15 years and above, improved to 53.2 percent in November, compared with 52.5 percent in October. Rural female WPR increased notably from 36.9 percent in October to 38.4 percent in November, contributing to a rise in the overall female WPR from 32.4 percent to 33.4 percent over the month.

According to the ministry, these trends point to strengthening labor market conditions, supported by gains in rural employment, increasing female workforce participation, and a gradual recovery in urban labor demand.

Data from earlier in the year also showed a downward trend in unemployment. The unemployment rate among persons aged 15 years and above had declined to 5.2 percent during the July–September period from 5.4 percent in the April–June quarter.

Sectoral data indicated that the share of rural employment in agriculture rose from 53.5 percent to 57.7 percent during July–September, largely due to Kharif agricultural operations. In urban areas, the share of workers engaged in the tertiary sector increased to 62 percent from 61.7 percent in the previous quarter, reflecting higher employment levels in services.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted by the National Statistical Office under the Ministry of Statistics serves as the primary source of employment and unemployment data in the country. The survey methodology was revised from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of key labor force indicators nationwide. (Source: IANS)