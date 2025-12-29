iPhone 16 Emerges as India’s Top-Selling Smartphone, Report Says

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Apple’s iPhone 16 has become the highest-selling smartphone in India, with about 6.5 million units sold in the first 11 months of 2025, according to a new report by Counterpoint Research.

The report said Apple outperformed Android rivals during the period, highlighting a notable shift in consumer preferences in a market long dominated by entry-level and mid-range devices. Data from the research firm also showed that the iPhone 15 secured a place among the country’s top five best-selling smartphones, underscoring Apple’s growing momentum.

Analysts said Apple’s performance reflects changing buyer behavior as more Indian consumers gravitate toward premium devices. This shift has been supported by Apple’s strategy to expand local manufacturing and reduce its dependence on China.

Apple has also strengthened its retail footprint in India, recently opening new Apple Stores in Bengaluru, Pune, and Noida, bringing its total number of company-owned stores in the country to five.

Industry watchers said easier financing options, including no-cost EMIs, cashbacks, and bank-led schemes, have made high-end smartphones more accessible to a wider base of consumers.

Apple recorded the highest value of smartphone exports from India in November, shipping iPhones worth about $2 billion, according to industry data. Company filings showed that Apple India posted record domestic sales of $9 billion in FY25, with one in every five iPhones produced globally during the fiscal year manufactured or assembled in India.

Manufacturing operations in India accounted for about 12 percent of Apple’s global production value. The company also began assembling its high-end Pro and Pro Max models locally for the first time.

According to company filings, the Americas generated $178.4 billion in revenue in FY25, nearly 43 percent of Apple’s global revenue, with a growing share of iPhones shipped to the region sourced from India. (Source: IANS)