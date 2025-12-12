JPMorgan Plans New India Branch, Signals Long-Term Bet on Economic Growth

NEW DELHI– JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to open a new branch in India for the first time in nearly a decade, underscoring the U.S. banking giant’s growing confidence in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

The Reserve Bank of India has granted the lender in-principle approval to establish its fourth branch in the country, to be located in Pune, according to reports.

The proposed JPMorgan branch is expected to focus on servicing corporate clients and will offer a range of products including transaction banking services and term loans.

The expansion comes as global banks increasingly look to scale up their presence in India, drawn by strong economic growth, rising corporate activity, and robust demand for credit. India’s relatively stable macroeconomic environment has further enhanced its attractiveness as a long-term market for international financial institutions.

Earlier this month, the government notified the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, which officials said aims to strengthen governance standards across the banking sector. The legislation seeks to ensure greater uniformity in reporting by banks to the Reserve Bank of India and improve audit quality in public sector banks.

According to an official explainer, the new law also enhances depositor and investor protection by promoting customer convenience through improved nomination facilities.

Under the amended framework, the maximum tenure of bank directors has been increased from eight to 10 years, while tenure norms for directors in other banking companies remain unchanged. The legislation also aligns cooperative banks with the 97th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates democratic governance and reinforces their role within India’s political and economic system. (Source: IANS)