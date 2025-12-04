Samsung Hints at New Exynos Chip for Galaxy S26, Shares 125 Patents with Smaller Firms

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics on Thursday signaled the arrival of its next-generation Exynos processor, widely expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S26 flagship smartphone, while also announcing the transfer of more than 100 patents to smaller companies to support broader industry innovation.

The company posted a YouTube clip titled “The next Exynos,” featuring the Exynos 2600 — Samsung’s proprietary mobile chipset, Yonhap news agency reported. Application processors, or APs, are considered the “brains” of smartphones, managing core computing tasks that drive operating systems and apps.

Industry sources said Samsung began commercial production of the Exynos 2600 last month, marking the first time an AP has been manufactured using 2-nanometer process technology. While Samsung has not released full specifications, the chip is expected to include a more powerful neural processing unit designed to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities.

Compared with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Exynos 2600 is expected to deliver a 30 percent boost in NPU performance and a 29 percent improvement in graphics processing, according to industry estimates.

In a separate announcement, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Samsung has shared 125 patents this year with 99 small and mid-sized companies across sectors including mobile, communications, display, and home appliances. The initiative is part of the tech giant’s ongoing program to promote industrywide shared growth.

Since launching the program in 2015, Samsung has transferred 1,335 patents to 772 companies. The latest batch includes technologies such as an AI-driven automated content search and recommendation system, a video scaling device, and a cleaning robot with a dedicated control system. (Source: IANS)