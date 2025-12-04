IndiGo Shares Slide Over 3 Percent as Massive Flight Cancellations Draw Regulator Scrutiny

NEW DELHI — Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, fell more than 3 percent on Thursday as the airline grappled with widespread flight disruptions that have triggered a regulatory probe.

The stock declined to Rs 5,405 in morning trade, its lowest level in more than five months, marking a second straight session of losses. IndiGo has faced one of its most significant operational setbacks in recent years, with nearly 200 flights cancelled on Wednesday alone.

The disruptions stem largely from an acute crew shortage, particularly among pilots, following the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation norms last month. The new rules mandate longer rest periods and more humane scheduling for flight crews, leaving IndiGo struggling to adjust its network quickly.

The ripple effect continued into Thursday, with nearly 73 flights cancelled at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, compounding passenger inconvenience nationwide.

The airline issued an apology acknowledging major disruptions across its operations over the past two days. It said multiple unforeseen challenges — including minor technical issues, winter schedule adjustments, adverse weather, increased air traffic congestion, and updated crew rostering requirements — converged to create a difficult operational environment.

To stabilise operations, IndiGo said it has implemented calibrated schedule adjustments that will remain in effect for the next 48 hours, a move aimed at restoring normal operations and gradually improving punctuality.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has launched an investigation into the disruptions. The watchdog has asked IndiGo to provide a detailed report outlining the causes of the cancellations and its plans to reduce delays and limit inconvenience to passengers.

On Tuesday, IndiGo’s shares had already fallen about 2 percent to Rs 5,595.50. The stock has dropped nearly 6 percent over the past five days but remains more than 2 percent higher compared with six months ago. (Source: IANS)