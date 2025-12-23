Sensex Ends Flat as IT Weakness Weighs, Nifty Inches Higher

MUMBAI– Indian equity benchmarks ended on a mixed note on Tuesday, with losses in information technology stocks weighing on sentiment, while buying in financial, FMCG, and metal shares helped limit the downside.

Investor caution also prevailed ahead of the weekly expiry of Nifty derivatives.

The Sensex snapped a two-day winning streak and closed marginally lower, slipping 0.05 per cent to end at 85,524.84.

The Nifty, however, managed to extend its gains for a third consecutive session, edging up 0.02 per cent, or 4.75 points, to close at 26,177.15.

Market analysts said the Nifty continues to hold above the key support zone of 26,000–26,100, which is acting as a strong base. Sustaining above this level could keep the short-term outlook positive, they added.

On the BSE, ITC, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Steel emerged as the top gainers, supported by buying interest in FMCG and metal stocks.

In contrast, selling pressure in IT majors such as Infosys and Tech Mahindra, along with Bharti Airtel, weighed on the index and capped overall gains.

A similar trend played out on the NSE, where Coal India, Shriram Finance, and ITC ended among the top performers. Losses in Infosys and Bharti Airtel continued to drag on broader market sentiment.

Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty SmallCap 100 index rising 0.37 per cent on selective buying, while the Nifty MidCap 100 index ended largely unchanged.

Among sectors, the IT index was the biggest laggard, falling 0.80 per cent amid continued weakness in technology stocks. The media index led the gains, rising 0.84 per cent, while metal, media, and FMCG stocks also closed higher, helping cushion the market.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee ended flat for the second consecutive session, as year-end portfolio rebalancing offset currency pressures.

Analysts said the dollar-rupee pair is expected to consolidate in the 89.10 to 90.30 range, with a trend reversal likely only if it moves below 89. (Source: IANS)