Tata Motors Crosses 2.5 Lakh Electric Vehicle Milestone in India

MUMBAI– Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has crossed a major milestone in India’s electric mobility journey, with more than 2.5 lakh TATA.ev passenger vehicles now on Indian roads.

The milestone highlights the company’s dominant position in India’s rapidly expanding electric passenger vehicle market, as electric vehicles increasingly move from early adopters to mainstream consumers.

Tata Motors has played a central role in this transition. Since launching its first mass-market electric car, the Nexon.ev, in 2020, the company has steadily expanded its electric portfolio and market presence.

The Nexon.ev also made history by becoming the first electric car in India to cross one lakh cumulative sales.

Currently, Tata Motors accounts for about 66 per cent of all electric passenger vehicles sold in the country, meaning nearly two out of every three EVs on Indian roads are from Tata.

Its electric lineup includes the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev and Harrier.ev, spanning multiple price points and vehicle segments. The company also offers the XPRES-T EV for fleet operators, extending electric mobility to commercial users.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said the achievement reflects growing consumer confidence in electric mobility.

He said customers are increasingly trusting EVs as their primary vehicles, rather than as secondary or experimental options.

Chandra added that Tata’s electric vehicle strategy has focused not only on vehicle sales but also on building a complete ecosystem to support India’s transition to cleaner mobility, with backing from government policies, suppliers, charging partners and customers.

Charging infrastructure remains a key pillar of the company’s EV push. Tata.ev vehicles currently have access to more than two lakh charging points nationwide through a combination of home, community and public charging options.

The company’s charging aggregator covers over 20,000 public charging points, while 100 MegaCharging Hubs equipped with fast chargers are already operational along major highways and urban corridors.

Tata Motors said continued expansion of charging infrastructure will remain critical as electric vehicle adoption accelerates across India. (Source: IANS)