Sensex, Nifty Rebound After U.S. Fed Rate Cut, Ending Three-Day Losing Streak

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Indian equity markets snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, lifting investor sentiment and powering a broad-based recovery.

The Sensex closed 426.86 points higher at 84,818.13, a gain of 0.51 per cent. The Nifty rose 140.55 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end the day at 25,898.55.

Analysts said a sustained move above the 25,950–26,000 zone would be essential for an extended upside. A breakout beyond that range could open the path toward 26,150–26,250, where upper-channel resistance aligns with previous swing highs. On the downside, support remains at 25,735–25,700, with a secondary floor at 25,600.

Several heavyweight stocks contributed to the rebound. Tata Steel, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and TMPV advanced up to 2.5 per cent on the Sensex. Meanwhile, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Titan ended the session in the red.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.97 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 rising 0.81 per cent.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Nifty Media index was the biggest laggard, slipping 0.9 per cent, while the Nifty Oil and Gas index dipped 0.03 per cent. Metal and auto stocks saw strong buying interest, lifting the Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto indices by 1.06 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively. The Pharma and Consumer Durables indices also closed nearly 1 per cent higher.

Analysts said the rebound was driven by the Fed’s widely expected rate cut amid persistent U.S. inflation pressures. A decline in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields signaled the possibility of moderating foreign institutional outflows, further supporting domestic sentiment. (Source: IANS)