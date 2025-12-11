Four Major Tech Firms Partner With Microsoft to Accelerate Adoption of Agentic AI

BENGALURU, Karnataka — Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday announced new strategic partnerships with four of India’s largest IT firms — Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro — in a major push to scale the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence across global enterprises.

Under the collaboration, each company will deploy more than 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses, collectively exceeding 200,000 licenses. The move is aimed at rapidly expanding the use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and embedding agentic AI into everyday business functions, transforming how organizations work, innovate and grow.

The partnerships highlight the rising influence of agentic AI — systems capable of taking initiative, making decisions, and generating insights autonomously. By adopting Copilot at large scale, the four IT giants plan to drive new levels of productivity, automation and competitiveness for clients worldwide.

The announcement comes just a day after Microsoft unveiled a $17.5 billion investment plan for cloud and AI infrastructure, talent development and operations in India over the next four years.

“Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro aren’t just embracing AI — they’re setting the global pace,” said Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia. “These global enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment, embedding Microsoft Copilot into the fabric of everyday work.”

Industry leaders echoed the transformative impact of the initiative. Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant, said the world is witnessing “the largest infrastructure investment in tech history,” with companies investing heavily in AI capabilities. “Our collaboration with Microsoft and investment in Copilot are creating new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and growth,” he said.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the firm is deepening its AI collaboration with Microsoft and deploying Copilot to accelerate its evolution into a “Frontier Firm.” He added that Infosys is shifting toward a human-plus-agent model, building an AI-first enterprise through its Infosys Topaz platform.

TCS CEO K. Krithivasan noted that tens of thousands of TCS professionals are already equipped with Microsoft’s AI solutions, emphasizing the role of Microsoft Cloud, data and AI technologies in the company’s business transformation.

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia said the partnership will help accelerate the adoption of agentic AI and unlock greater value for the firm and its clients. (Source: IANS)