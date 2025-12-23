Silver Turns Rs 7,900 Into Rs 2.16 Lakh per Kg Over 25 Years, Delivers 2,600% Returns

MUMBAI– Silver has delivered more than 2,600 per cent returns over the past 25 years, turning an investment of Rs 7,900 per kilogram in 2000 into nearly Rs 2.16 lakh per kilogram today.

Back in 2000, silver was trading at around Rs 7,900 per kg in India. As of now, the white metal is hovering close to Rs 2.16 lakh per kg, highlighting its long-term wealth preservation potential despite often being overshadowed by gold.

An investment of Rs 1,000 in silver at the start of the millennium would now be worth roughly Rs 26,455, meaning the investment has grown more than 26 times over a quarter century.

Silver’s steady appreciation has helped investors protect and grow their wealth, particularly during periods of high inflation, global uncertainty, and financial market volatility.

The metal touched record levels in 2025, marking a strong resurgence. In international markets, spot silver crossed the $70 per ounce mark for the first time, hitting an intra-day high of $70.0055 on Tuesday.

The rally has been supported by global uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, and weakness in the dollar.

Domestic prices mirrored the global surge. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver jumped 1.7 per cent during early trade to hit a record high of Rs 2,16,596 per kg.

Gold also moved higher alongside silver, with MCX gold February futures rising 1.1 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,38,300 per 10 grams.

Notably, silver has outperformed gold so far in 2025. Silver prices have surged about 140 per cent this year, compared with a roughly 76 per cent gain in spot gold over the same period.

The sharp outperformance has renewed investor interest in silver, with analysts pointing to geopolitical tensions, expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts, and a weaker dollar as key drivers boosting demand for safe-haven assets such as silver and gold. (Source: IANS)