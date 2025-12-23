Google Activates Android Emergency Location Service Across India

NEW DELHI– Google on Tuesday announced the activation of its Emergency Location Service on Android devices in India, enabling automatic sharing of precise caller location information with emergency responders.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to fully integrate the technology with its 112 emergency response system.

According to Google, the Emergency Location Service, or ELS, is a built-in Android feature that automatically transmits a caller’s location to emergency services when a 112 call or SMS is placed. The system uses a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile network signals to determine location accuracy of up to 50 meters.

The feature is designed to assist responders in critical situations, particularly when calls disconnect shortly after being placed, allowing emergency services to still locate and reach the caller quickly.

Google said the service includes strong privacy safeguards. ELS activates only during emergency communications, is free to use, and does not require additional apps or hardware. Location data is sent directly from the user’s device to emergency services and is neither collected nor stored by Google.

Before its full deployment in Uttar Pradesh, the service was pilot-tested for several months. During that period, ELS supported more than 20 million emergency calls and SMS messages and successfully identified caller locations even when calls dropped within seconds of connection.

The system is powered by Android’s machine-learning-based fused location technology, enabling accurate positioning whether callers are indoors, outdoors, or in transit.

ELS is available on compatible Android devices running version 6.0 and above. Once an emergency call is made, the caller’s location is instantly displayed to responders through the UP112 command system, helping authorities quickly determine whether police, medical, or fire services are required and dispatch assistance without delay. (Source: IANS)