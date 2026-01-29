Income Tax Raids Target Grain Traders in Gaya, Trigger Concern Among Local Businesses

PATNA, Bihar — The Income Tax Department carried out coordinated raids at three locations in Bihar’s Gaya district on Thursday, targeting premises linked to two businessmen in the grain trade, in an operation that officials described as a full-scale search and seizure action.

The early-morning operation began when Income Tax Department vehicles arrived in the Hath Godam area under the Kotwali police station limits, prompting visible tension in the neighborhood. Sources said the searches focused on businesses connected to two grain traders, including a prominent rice mill owner in the city.

Authorities sealed the premises soon after arriving, restricted movement at the sites, and launched an intensive review of business records. Officials examined account books, transaction details, and digital data as part of the investigation.

The operation extended beyond a single location. Income tax teams also took control of a warehouse in the Manpur area, where additional documents and records were seized and scrutinized.

According to sources, the department suspects large-scale concealment of income through business activities, pointing to alleged long-term tax evasion. The coordinated nature of the searches has fueled speculation that investigators are probing a broader financial network rather than isolated cases.

Tight security arrangements were put in place during the raids, with local police deployed to prevent disturbances and restrict outside interference. Officials are maintaining confidentiality, with particular attention on cash transactions, investment-related paperwork, and banking records.

No official statement has been released by the Income Tax Department so far. However, the scale and timing of the simultaneous raids have heightened expectations of significant findings.

The operation has unsettled traders and industrialists in Gaya, with the local business community closely watching for potential disclosures and further action in the coming hours. (Source: IANS)