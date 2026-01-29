Indian Markets Rise for Third Straight Session as Economic Survey Lifts Sentiment

MUMBAI, India — Indian equity markets closed higher for a third consecutive session on Thursday, shaking off early volatility as investor sentiment improved following the release of the government’s annual Economic Survey.

Markets opened on a cautious note but recovered after the survey offered a positive outlook on economic growth and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

The Economic Survey projected India’s gross domestic product growth at 6.8 to 7.2 percent for the 2026–27 financial year. It also said the country is on track to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 percent in FY26, easing concerns over public finances and supporting investor confidence.

By the close of trading, the Nifty index rose 0.3 percent, or 76.15 points, to settle at 25,418.90. The Sensex gained 0.27 percent, adding 221.6 points to end at 82,566.37.

“A sustained breakout above this band could open the path toward 25,600–25,800 in the near term,” an analyst stated.

“On the downside, 25,300 is the immediate support, followed by a strong demand zone at 25,160–25,200,” an expert stated.

Gains were led by metal and infrastructure-related stocks. Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank, Eternal and NTPC were among the top performers on the Sensex, rising by as much as 4.5 percent.

Asian Paints, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, TCS and BEL ended lower and were the biggest laggards of the session.

The broader market also showed strength, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closing higher by 0.18 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index emerged as the standout performer, surging more than 3 percent. In contrast, the Nifty Healthcare index was the top sectoral loser, followed by declines in the Nifty FMCG, Nifty Chemicals and Nifty Pharma indices.

Analysts said the markets were able to extend their winning streak as optimism over India’s growth outlook and fiscal position outweighed concerns stemming from early-session volatility.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded flat to slightly weaker near 91.94, down 0.12, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget. (Source: IANS)