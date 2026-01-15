India Emerges as Key Driver of Global Growth, IMF Says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — India has emerged as a key growth engine for the global economy, with recent economic performance exceeding expectations, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.

“What we have seen in India is that India is a key growth engine for the world,” Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF’s Communications Department, told reporters during a news conference.

Kozack was responding to questions about the Fund’s assessment of India’s economic outlook for 2025. She said the IMF’s most recent Article IV Staff Report projected India’s growth at 6.6 percent for the 2025–26 fiscal year, driven primarily by strong domestic consumption.

“What we have seen since then is that the third quarter growth in India came out stronger than expected,” she said, adding that the stronger performance increases the likelihood of an upward revision to the IMF’s growth forecast.

The IMF is scheduled to release an updated edition of its World Economic Outlook next week, which will include revised growth projections for India and other major economies.

“We will have a revised growth number for India at that time,” Kozack said. “But I think the bottom line for us on India is that it has been a key driver of global growth, and growth has been quite robust.”

She emphasized that the IMF’s overall view of India remains positive, highlighting the country’s role in supporting global economic expansion at a time when many regions continue to face uncertainty.

The upcoming World Economic Outlook update is expected to offer a clearer picture of how recent economic data have reshaped the Fund’s outlook for India and the broader global economy. (Source: IANS)