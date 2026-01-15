DGCA Probes Air India A350 Engine Damage After Baggage Container Ingestion

NEW DELHI, India — India’s aviation regulator has launched an investigation after an Air India Airbus A350 suffered engine damage at Delhi airport when it ingested a baggage container while taxiing in dense fog.

The incident involved Air India Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The aircraft had returned to Delhi after the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace disrupted its planned route.

“Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine,” the spokesperson added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is probing the incident to determine how a foreign object entered the taxiway area and became lodged inside the engine. Air India said the aircraft was safely positioned at a designated parking bay following the incident, with all passengers and crew remaining safe.

The airline has grounded the aircraft for a detailed investigation and necessary repairs, warning that the incident could lead to disruptions on select A350 routes.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers and is proactively assisting them with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred. Safety remains the paramount priority for Air India, and the airline is committed to providing support during this time,” the spokesperson said.

According to preliminary findings, a tug operated by Bird Worldwide Flight Services was transporting baggage containers to the Baggage Make-Up Area at Terminal 3 when one wheel of a container dolly reportedly detached. The container subsequently toppled onto a taxiway intersection.

Officials said that while the ground equipment operator moved away with the remaining containers after noticing the approaching aircraft, the fallen container was left on the taxiway and was later ingested by the aircraft’s No. 2 engine. (Source: IANS)