India Emerging as Global Consumer Tech Hub as CMF Incorporates in Country: Nothing Co-Founder

NEW DELHI — India is steadily moving toward the forefront of the global consumer technology ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress, ambition and supportive policy frameworks, according to Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and president (India) at Nothing.

Evangelidis made the remarks on Wednesday while announcing that CMF has been incorporated as a separate legal entity in India, a move he described as a major milestone in the brand’s evolution into a global consumer technology company.

“India is increasingly positioning itself at the forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress and ambition,” Evangelidis said, highlighting the country’s growing influence in technology manufacturing and innovation.

He said the decision to incorporate CMF in India reflects confidence in the country’s ability to support globally competitive brands built from the ground up. According to Evangelidis, India will play a central role in CMF’s long-term strategy, not only as a manufacturing base but also as its global headquarters.

With the incorporation, India will now serve as CMF’s legal and governance home. The company plans to anchor its leadership, operations, research and development, and manufacturing activities in the country.

Evangelidis said the move represents a shift from intent to a permanent presence, signaling strong belief in India’s expanding consumer technology ecosystem.

“Following our $100 million manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus, this marks another major milestone in establishing CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India, on a path to building the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand,” he said.

He added that CMF’s vision is firmly rooted in India while targeting global markets, calling the incorporation an important step in building a brand “from India, to the world.” (Source: IANS)