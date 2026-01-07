CES 2026: Samsung Display and Intel Unveil Energy-Efficient OLED Technology for Laptops

LAS VEGAS — Samsung Display on Wednesday said it has jointly developed a new technology with U.S.-based chipmaker Intel that significantly reduces power consumption in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, helping extend battery life in laptops.

Samsung Display, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, said its new SmartPower HDR technology allows users to activate high dynamic range (HDR) mode while cutting power usage by as much as 22 percent compared with previous OLED panels.

HDR technology enhances image quality by optimizing brightness and contrast, delivering more vivid visuals. However, Samsung Display said conventional HDR modes typically apply a fixed high voltage regardless of content type, leading to unnecessary power loss.

“Unlike conventional HDR modes that apply a fixed high voltage regardless of the content type, SmartPower HDR dynamically adjusts voltage based on the characteristics of the displayed content,” the company said.

According to Samsung Display, the technology can reduce power consumption by up to 22 percent during general tasks such as web browsing and by up to 17 percent when watching high-resolution video or playing games.

The company said the innovation is expected to be particularly beneficial as artificial intelligence-enabled PCs become more common, improving overall battery efficiency while enhancing the HDR viewing experience.

Separately, industry sources said the executive chair of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group met with the chief executive officer of U.S. chipmaker Nvidia on the sidelines of CES 2026, fueling speculation about potential cooperation in autonomous driving technologies.

The sources said Euisun Chung held a closed-door meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. The two executives previously met in Seoul in October during an informal gathering that also included Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, when Huang visited South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit. (Source: IANS)