India Energy Week 2026 to focus on strengthening energy security and boosting investment

NEW DELHI, India — India Energy Week 2026 will return to Goa from January 27 to January 30, bringing together global ministers, corporate leaders, policymakers, financial institutions, academics, and technology providers at a critical moment for the global energy sector, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said Tuesday.

Positioned as the first major international energy gathering of the year, the event will focus on strengthening energy security, catalyzing investment, and advancing practical and scalable pathways for decarbonization.

According to the ministry, India Energy Week 2026 will serve as a key platform for global dialogue and cooperation and is expected to attract participants from more than 120 countries, building on the momentum of previous editions.

The 2025 edition drew more than 68,000 attendees, featured 570 exhibitors, and hosted about 5,400 conference delegates. It included 100 conference sessions with over 540 global speakers.

Organizers said the 2026 edition will expand further, reinforcing India Energy Week’s standing as one of the world’s leading platforms for energy dialogue.

Hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and jointly organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry and dmg events, India Energy Week provides a neutral, globally connected forum focused on energy security, affordability, and sustainability.

Delegations from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to participate, underscoring the event’s growing role in global energy diplomacy.

According to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2025, India is projected to account for more than 23 percent of global incremental energy demand by 2050, the largest share for any single country. Against this backdrop, the 2026 event will bring policymakers and industry leaders together to discuss strengthening resilient energy systems and accelerating the clean energy transition.

The ministry highlighted India’s ethanol blending program as a global benchmark, citing cumulative foreign exchange savings of Rs 1.59 lakh crore since 2014, a reduction of 813 lakh metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, substitution of 270 lakh metric tons of crude oil, payments of Rs 2.32 lakh crore to ethanol distillers by oil marketing companies, and Rs 1.39 lakh crore paid directly to farmers.

India has also continued to expand domestic exploration and energy infrastructure to enhance long-term energy security. The number of petrol retail outlets has increased from about 52,000 in 2014 to more than 100,000 in 2025. CNG stations have grown from roughly 968 to more than 8,477, while PNG household connections have risen from 25 lakh to over 1.59 crore.

The natural gas pipeline network has expanded by about 66 percent to more than 25,923 kilometers, and city gas distribution coverage now extends nationwide, excluding islands. Despite volatility in global energy prices, India has maintained relative price stability for consumers, the ministry said. (Source: IANS)