India Says It Does Not Depend on China for Rare Earths From Beach Sand Minerals

NEW DELHI, India — The government on Thursday said India is not dependent on China for access to rare earth minerals found in Beach Sand Minerals, which constitute the principal source of rare earths in the country.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Beach Sand Minerals contain monazite, a prescribed substance that is a phosphate mineral rich in rare earth elements and also contains uranium and thorium.

He said IREL (India) Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, produces rare earth elements in the form of high-purity rare earth oxides from monazite within the country.

“IREL has been operating in three locations having the facility for integrated mining and processing of mineral sands and a facility each for extraction and refining of rare earths,” the minister said.

As part of efforts to strengthen the domestic rare earth value chain, Singh said a Rare Earth Permanent Magnet plant has been operationalized in Visakhapatnam for the production of samarium cobalt magnets.

He added that IREL has also set up mini plants for the production of lanthanum, cerium and neodymium metals at the Rare Earth and Titanium Theme Park in Bhopal.

In addition, the PSU has established a rare earth element recycling plant at the same facility to recover magnetic rare earths from end-of-life magnets.

According to the minister, the Union Cabinet approved a scheme on November 26, 2025, to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, with a total financial outlay of Rs 7,280 crore.

The scheme aims to establish 6,000 metric tonnes per annum of integrated rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing capacity in India. Five beneficiaries are envisaged under the program through global competitive bidding.

Singh said a transparent Least Cost System, comprising a two-envelope process with technical and financial bids, has been proposed. Under the scheme, a sales-linked incentive of Rs 6,450 crore and a capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore have been allocated.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities in rare earth permanent magnets and reducing reliance on overseas supply chains. (Source: IANS)