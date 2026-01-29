No Compromise on Ethical Use of AI, Prime Minister Tells Industry Leaders

NEW DELHI, India — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged top executives and experts in artificial intelligence to ensure that the development and deployment of AI technologies adhere strictly to ethical standards, stressing that there should be no compromise on responsible use.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during an interaction with chief executives and AI experts at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit scheduled for February. The meeting focused on strengthening strategic collaborations, showcasing AI-driven innovations, and accelerating the country’s broader AI mission.

PM Modi underscored the importance of data security and the democratization of technology, calling for an AI ecosystem that is transparent, impartial, and secure. He said India’s approach to artificial intelligence should reflect the nation’s character and values, while safeguarding trust in digital systems.

The high-level roundtable was attended by CEOs from several major technology and AI-focused companies, including Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Zoho Corporation, LTI Mindtree, Jio Platforms Ltd, AdaniConnex, Nxtra Data, and Netweb Technologies. Experts from IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, and IIT Bombay also participated. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada were present at the meeting.

During the discussion, industry leaders expressed strong support for India’s goal of achieving self-reliance in AI technologies and acknowledged the government’s efforts and investments aimed at positioning India as a global leader in the field.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to adopt new technologies across sectors and use them to drive national growth, while encouraging the wider use of indigenous technologies in key areas of the economy.

Referring to the upcoming AI Impact Summit, PM Modi said individuals and companies should use the platform to explore new opportunities and accelerate growth. He pointed to India’s success with the Unified Payments Interface as an example of how the country’s technological capabilities can be replicated in artificial intelligence.

Highlighting India’s scale, diversity, and democratic framework, the Prime Minister said these factors have helped build global trust in the country’s digital infrastructure. In line with his vision of ‘AI for All’, he said India should aim not only to create impact through technology but also to inspire the world, urging industry leaders and experts to help make the country a preferred destination for global AI initiatives. (Source: IANS)