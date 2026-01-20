IndiGo Says It Will Not Cancel Flights After FDTL Rules Take Effect

NEW DELHI, India — Low-cost carrier IndiGo has told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that it does not plan to cancel any flights after February 10, when new flight duty time limitation rules come into force, saying it now has an adequate number of pilots to maintain normal operations.

The aviation regulator had deferred implementation of the revised FDTL norms for IndiGo on December 6 following widespread flight disruptions that stranded passengers across the country amid an acute pilot shortage. The airline was given time until February 10 to stabilize its operations.

DGCA officials met with IndiGo management on Monday, during which the airline said it had sufficient pilots on its roster to comply with the new rules, which mandate increased rest periods for flight crew. According to the airline, it will require 2,280 captains by February 10 and currently has 2,400, while it will need 2,050 first officers and has 2,240 in place.

“During the meeting with the DGCA on Monday, IndiGo assured operational stability and no flight cancellations after February 10, 2026, based on the current approved network,” the regulator said on Tuesday.

The DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo following large-scale delays and cancellations in early December. Between December 3 and December 5, the airline canceled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others, affecting more than three lakh passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

The penalty followed a detailed inquiry by a four-member DGCA committee tasked with reviewing the circumstances behind the disruptions. The fine includes a one-time systemic penalty of Rs 1.80 crore for multiple violations of Civil Aviation Requirements and a daily penalty of Rs 30 lakh for 68 days between December 5 and February 10, totaling Rs 20.40 crore.

The inquiry committee concluded that the disruptions were primarily caused by over-optimization of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, and shortcomings in management structure and operational control. It found that IndiGo’s management failed to identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffers, and effectively implement the revised FDTL provisions.

According to the committee, these lapses compromised roster integrity and weakened the airline’s overall operational resilience. (Source: IANS)