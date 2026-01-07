Indusfood 2026 Set to Spotlight India’s Expanding Role in Global Food Trade

NEW DELHI — Indusfood 2026, India’s flagship global food and beverage exhibition, will showcase the country’s growing stature as a reliable and competitive player in the international food trade, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

The three-day event is expected to bring together Indian food producers, international buyers, policymakers and global institutions, with the aim of strengthening trade relationships and opening new avenues for India’s food exports.

The ninth edition of Indusfood will be held from January 8 to January 10 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

Organized by the Trade Promotion Council of India, the exhibition is designed to further position India as a trusted partner in global food supply chains, at a time when worldwide demand is rising for safe, traceable and sustainably sourced food products.

Branded as Asia’s premier food and beverage sourcing exhibition, Indusfood 2026 is expected to attract participants from more than 120 countries, including thousands of verified global buyers and multiple high-level international trade delegations. The platform is intended to help Indian food producers connect directly with overseas markets and establish long-term commercial partnerships.

The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, highlighting the government’s emphasis on strengthening the food processing sector, improving export competitiveness and expanding global market access for Indian food products.

A key highlight of this year’s exhibition will be the launch of the India–UAE Food Corridor by the Abu Dhabi Food Hub. The initiative is aimed at enhancing food security, streamlining supply chains and accelerating bilateral food trade between India and the United Arab Emirates.

Another major attraction will be a 75-year milestone celebration by Saudi Arabian exhibitor Alsalan, reflecting the deepening food trade relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

Indusfood 2026 will also feature dedicated platforms focused on exports, logistics and policy discussions. DP World will host a special Bharat Mart session, showcasing export infrastructure and integrated logistics solutions to support India’s broader trade ambitions. (Source: IANS)