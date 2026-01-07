US Strike in Venezuela Seen as Major Blow to China’s Growing Influence in Latin America

NEW DELHI — A U.S. military strike in Venezuela and the subsequent capture of President Nicolás Maduro are being viewed as a significant setback for China’s geopolitical ambitions in Latin America, at a time when Beijing had been steadily expanding its influence across the region, according to media reports.

An ABC News report said the U.S. operation took place just hours after Maduro met with a special Chinese delegation, a timing that analysts say appears deliberate. The report suggested that, beyond its immediate objectives, Washington also sent a clear signal to Beijing to limit its involvement in the Western Hemisphere, a region long regarded by the United States as within its strategic sphere of influence.

For months, the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump have warned about deepening ties between Latin American countries and China, pushing for what officials describe as a diplomatic recalibration. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that one of the goals of the intervention in Venezuela was to curb investment by U.S. adversaries, including China, particularly in the country’s oil sector.

China is Venezuela’s largest oil buyer, accounting for up to 80 percent of the country’s exports. The ABC report noted that Beijing has also overtaken Washington as the largest trading partner for several Latin American economies, including Brazil, Chile and Peru. China has become the second-largest trading partner of Mexico, one of the United States’ closest allies in the region.

In addition to trade, China has made significant strategic investments across Latin America, including stakes in at least a dozen major ports. These include a large port project in Peru and a space-tracking station in Bolivia, underscoring Beijing’s expanding physical and technological footprint in the region.

China has also strengthened ties through defense cooperation, supplying military equipment such as fighter jets to countries including Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia and Argentina, the report said.

Focusing specifically on Venezuela, the report observed that China has become the country’s top oil importer and, in return, has provided tens of billions of dollars through oil-for-loans arrangements. These deals, largely directed toward energy and infrastructure projects, have helped fill critical funding gaps while deepening Venezuela’s dependence on Beijing.

The article also cited a recent Chinese government policy paper on Latin America and the Caribbean, which points to what it describes as a “significant shift” in the global balance of power, including in relation to the United States, highlighting the broader strategic context behind Beijing’s push into the region. (Source: IANS)