Infosys CEO Denies Social Media Claims of Employee Detention by U.S. Immigration Authorities

MUMBAI, India — Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh on Wednesday rejected social media claims that one of the company’s employees was detained or deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, calling the reports circulating online incorrect.

Speaking during Infosys’ third-quarter earnings conference call, Parekh said no Infosys employee has been apprehended by U.S. immigration authorities in recent times.

He clarified that while an employee was denied entry into the United States several months ago and returned to India, the individual was neither detained nor deported. Parekh said suggestions to the contrary were inaccurate.

The clarification followed a viral post on X shared on January 13 by a user identified as Chetan Anantharamu. The post alleged that a Mysuru-based Infosys employee working on an on-site U.S. project was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and given two hours to choose between returning to India or facing jail.

The post further claimed the employee was escorted by U.S. agents during his journey back to India and was subjected to public humiliation during flights via Frankfurt and onward to Bengaluru. It also alleged that Infosys lawyers were present at the Bengaluru airport and that the company intended to pursue legal action against U.S. authorities.

Infosys has categorically denied these claims, with Parekh stating that no such detention incident has occurred.

Separately, Infosys reported a decline in voluntary attrition during the December quarter of fiscal year 2026. Attrition fell to 12.3 percent, down from 13.7 percent in the same quarter a year earlier, and was two percentage points lower than the preceding quarter.

The company’s workforce increased during the quarter, with total headcount rising to 337,034 employees as of December 31, 2025, compared with 331,991 employees at the end of September 2025. This represented a net addition of 5,043 employees during the quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, Infosys added 13,655 employees, increasing its total headcount from 323,379 in December 2024 to 337,034 in December 2025. (Source: IANS)