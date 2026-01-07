Indian Professionals Make Up 34 Percent of Specialist Talent Moving to Finland, Report Says

NEW DELHI — Indian professionals accounted for about 34 percent of specialist-level talent relocating to Finland in 2025, with many employed in technology and engineering roles, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The report by Finnish government organization Business Finland said around 300 first-time specialist residence permits were issued to Indian professionals between January and November 2025. This adds to an existing Indian community of more than 20,000 people living in Finland.

It noted strong demand from Indian applicants overall, as Finland received 7,641 first-time positive work-based residence permit applications between January and September 2025, with Indians making up roughly 10 percent of the total.

“Interest from Indian professionals has remained consistent over the years. Specialist permits continue to be a key component, reflecting streamlined processes for IT talent and improved pathways for spouses and families,” the report said.

Business Finland said the country’s growing technology sector and vibrant startup ecosystem are creating attractive opportunities for English-speaking Indian professionals, particularly those with advanced technical skills.

“Our goal is to continually advance and invest in research, development and innovation (RDI). Finland’s long-term commitment is reflected in the national target to raise RDI spending to 4 percent of GDP by 2030,” said Laura Lindeman, Senior Director at Business Finland.

The report highlighted several support measures for international tech professionals, including the waiver of recruitment fees, fair wage requirements and streamlined digital relocation processes that cover residence permits.

It also pointed to official guidance initiatives such as the EU co-funded Discover Finland Project (2024–2027), which offers free e-learning modules, industry-focused coaching and global outreach events.

Business Finland cautioned applicants to remain vigilant and avoid paying intermediaries to secure employment, emphasizing that there are no recruitment fees for applicants. It advised professionals to research potential employers carefully, review job openings closely and ensure their skills and experience align with role requirements.

Prospective candidates will also be able to engage directly with Finnish representatives at the Great International Developer Summit 2026, scheduled for April, where the Finland team is expected to interact with interested professionals. (Source: IANS)