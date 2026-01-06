realme announces Photography Awards 2026, expands platform for young creators

NEW DELHI, India — Smartphone brand realme on Tuesday announced the Photography Awards 2026, reaffirming its focus on empowering young creators through accessible, flagship-level mobile photography.

The 2026 edition will be judged by a panel that includes realme Chief Marketing Officer Chase Xu, portrait photographer Zhou Run, street photographer Liao Yakun, European photographer and director Simon Bramann, and Indian visual artist Roshni Shah.

As part of the announcement, realme also unveiled the next phase of the Photography Awards for the realme 16 Pro Series under the theme “Real Celebrating Moments.”

The new phase invites creators to capture moments of celebration, reunion, and personal milestones that reflect everyday life. Submissions will be accepted from January 6 through March 20 and can be made via the realme Photography Awards website. Participants can also submit entries directly through the realme Photos app using a one-click submission feature.

realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong said the initiative is designed to highlight authentic storytelling rather than technical perfection.

He said the Photography Awards were created to celebrate real stories and emotions, and that the 2026 edition aims to provide young creators with a platform to express genuine perspectives while recognizing standout work from the earlier phase of the competition.

Launched as a community-focused platform, the realme Photography Awards were designed to showcase authentic visual storytelling through everyday imagery. The previous edition drew thousands of submissions from across India, highlighting personal narratives, real emotions, and diverse creative viewpoints.

Jury member and visual artist Roshni Shah said she is looking forward to seeing how creators interpret meaningful moments from their own lives, noting that mobile photography allows everyday experiences to be captured naturally and shared with confidence.

During the announcement, realme also recognized winners from the first phase of the Photography Awards.

The Best Work Award was presented to Pralay Jana for composition, use of light, and storytelling. The Most Popular Award went to Rohit Pawane for receiving the highest community engagement, while the Most Creative Award was given to Arghadeep Chinya for a distinctive and imaginative visual approach.

realme said the Photography Awards reflect its ongoing effort to promote authentic storytelling and make advanced mobile photography more accessible to the next generation of creators. (Source: IANS)