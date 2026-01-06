CES 2026: LG Electronics unveils new AI-powered home robot CLOiD

SEOUL, South Korea — LG Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a new home robot, CLOiD, positioning it as an artificial intelligence-powered home assistant ahead of CES 2026 as part of the company’s vision for “AI in action.”

The robot was introduced during LG World Premiere, the company’s annual pre-CES event held in Las Vegas under the theme “Innovation in tune with you.” LG described CLOiD as a home-focused AI agent designed to provide ambient care and reduce both physical and mental effort for users.

CLOiD is equipped with two arms and five-fingered hands, allowing it to perform household tasks such as loading laundry into a washing machine or bringing a cup of water.

LG Electronics said the robot reflects its customer-centric approach to AI innovation, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can move beyond conversation to actively coordinate home appliances, living spaces, and services.

Speaking at the event held at Mandalay Bay, LG Electronics Chief Executive Officer Lyu Jae-cheol said the company’s deep understanding of customer lifestyles gives it a competitive advantage as it works to redefine future home living through AI-driven solutions, including robotics.

Lyu said he expects AI experiences to extend beyond the home into areas such as vehicles, workplaces, and commercial spaces, becoming an integral part of everyday life.

In addition to the robot, LG Electronics showcased a next-generation organic light-emitting diode television and products from its premium Signature lineup.

The LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV features a 9-millimeter-thin panel, offering a wallpaper-like design along with enhanced color performance and wireless capabilities.

The company also highlighted its LG Signature refrigerator, which uses conversational AI to understand user requests and provide personalized recommendations, including recipe suggestions based on items stored inside the appliance. (Source: IANS)