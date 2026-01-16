Reliance Industries Posts Modest Profit Growth in December Quarter

NEW DELHI — Reliance Industries Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the October–December quarter of fiscal year 2025–26, marking a 0.56 percent increase from Rs 18,540 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 10.5 percent year over year to Rs 269,496 crore in the third quarter, compared with Rs 243,865 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate reported consolidated EBITDA of Rs 50,932 crore for the quarter, up 6.1 percent from a year earlier. However, EBITDA margin declined to 17.3 percent from 18 percent in the third quarter of 2024–25.

Jio Platforms, the company’s telecom arm, recorded a 16.4 percent year-over-year increase in EBITDA to Rs 19,303 crore. During the quarter, Jio’s 5G subscriber base crossed 250 million, while its fixed broadband connections exceeded 25 million.

Reliance Retail reported a 3 percent rise in net profit to Rs 3,551 crore, with revenue increasing 9.2 percent year over year.

Capital expenditure for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 33,826 crore, or about $3.8 billion. The company said spending was driven by investments in ongoing growth projects across its oil-to-chemicals and new energy businesses, along with continued capital outlay to expand and strengthen Jio and retail networks and infrastructure.

“Reliance’s consolidated performance in Q3FY26 reflects consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses,” Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

“Jio’s digital ecosystem is deepening its roots in Indian households. Through our mobility and broadband products, we are connecting mobile phones, homes, appliances and enterprises,” he added.

Ambani said the retail business also saw significant activity during the quarter, strengthening its portfolio through the addition of new brands and product ranges. He noted that the demerger of the consumer products business took effect during the quarter. (Source: IANS)