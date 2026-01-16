India Emerges as a Key Engine of Global Growth, IMF Says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — India remains a central driver of global economic growth, with recent data showing stronger-than-expected momentum that could prompt an upward revision to the country’s growth forecast, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.

“What we have seen in India is that India is a key growth engine for the world,” Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF’s Communications Department, told reporters during a news conference in Washington.

Kozack was responding to a question about the IMF’s assessment of India’s economic trajectory in 2025. She said the Fund’s most recent evaluation, conducted as part of its Article IV Staff Report, projected India’s growth at 6.6 percent for the 2025–26 fiscal year, driven largely by strong domestic consumption.

Since that assessment, India’s economic performance has exceeded expectations, particularly in the third quarter, Kozack said.

“What we have seen since then is that the third quarter growth in India came out stronger than expected,” she said, adding that the latest data increase the likelihood of an upgrade to the IMF’s outlook for the country.

The IMF is scheduled to release an updated World Economic Outlook next week, which will include revised growth projections for India and other major economies.

“We will have a revised growth number for India at that time,” Kozack said. “But I think the bottom line for us on India is that it has been a key driver of global growth, and growth has been quite robust.”

She emphasized that the IMF’s overall assessment of India remains positive, highlighting the country’s role in supporting global economic expansion at a time when many regions continue to face uncertainty.

The forthcoming World Economic Outlook update is expected to provide greater clarity on how recent economic data have reshaped the Fund’s projections for India and the broader global economy. (Source: IANS)