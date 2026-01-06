Samsung Electronics to prioritize manufacturing automation in robotics push: CEO

LAS VEGAS, United States — Samsung Electronics will focus its near-term robotics strategy on automating its manufacturing operations, taking a phased approach before expanding into broader commercial and consumer markets, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday.

Roh Tae-moon, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics, said the company views robotics as a key tool to improve efficiency across its manufacturing hubs. Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of CES 2026, Roh said the company plans to build capabilities internally before scaling the business further.

He said Samsung intends to first deploy robots within its own factories and, once the technology reaches a certain level of maturity, expand into business-to-business and business-to-consumer applications.

The comments follow Samsung Electronics’ acquisition of South Korean robotics startup Rainbow Robotics last year, a move aimed at strengthening its robotics portfolio, including work on humanoid robots. Samsung has previously showcased its ball-shaped smart home robot, Ballie, and outlined ambitions to become a major player in the robotics sector.

Roh said the company is currently prioritizing applications with clear operational impact, rather than rushing consumer-facing products to market.

He also described robotics as a core focus area for Samsung’s future mergers and acquisitions. According to Roh, the company’s acquisition strategy will center on four sectors: heating, ventilation and air conditioning, automotive parts, medical technology, and robotics.

Samsung has recently announced several large acquisitions, including Germany-based HVAC company FlaktGroup Holding GmbH and an automotive technology unit of ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Separately, Roh said Samsung is accelerating artificial intelligence-led innovation by embedding AI across its entire product lineup. He said AI will be integrated into all Galaxy smartphones, premium televisions, and Wi-Fi-enabled home appliances.

Samsung aims to ship a combined total of 400 million units of these AI-enabled products this year, he added. (Source: IANS)