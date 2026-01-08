Walmart Appoints Shishir Mehrotra to Board of Directors

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. has appointed Shishir Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer of Superhuman, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately, the company said.

Mehrotra will serve on Walmart’s Compensation and Management Development Committee as well as its Technology and eCommerce Committee, adding deep product, technology, and platform-scaling expertise to the retailer’s board.

“Our focus remains on serving customers through a people-led, tech-powered approach,” said Greg Penner, chairman of Walmart’s Board of Directors. “Shishir’s background adds to our boardroom the insight of a proven builder, offering a distinguished track record scaling platforms relied upon by millions.”

Randall Stephenson, lead independent director, said Mehrotra brings a unique blend of technical and leadership experience. “Shishir brings a rare combination of technical depth and product leadership. He has helped create and scale platforms that unlock creativity and productivity for people and teams at global scale. We’re excited to welcome him to our Board,” Stephenson said.

Mehrotra said he looks forward to contributing as Walmart accelerates its technology-driven strategy. “I have long admired Walmart’s ability to innovate while staying true to its core values, and joining the Board as the company builds for an agentic AI future is a rare opportunity,” he said. “This era is the most significant technological shift I’ve seen in my career, and I look forward to working with the team to shape the future for the millions of people Walmart serves.”

A technology veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Mehrotra currently leads Superhuman. He previously served as CEO and co-founder of Coda, a productivity and AI platform that grew to millions of users and tens of thousands of teams. Earlier in his career, he was Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer at YouTube, where he helped scale the platform into one of the world’s largest digital destinations and a major growth engine for Google.

Mehrotra holds dual bachelor of science degrees in mathematics and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.