Google Says More Than 8.5 Million Developers Use Its AI Models Each Month

NEW DELHI — Google CEO Sundar Pichai said more than 8.5 million developers are now using the company’s artificial intelligence models each month to build apps and digital experiences, as the technology giant continues to expand its AI infrastructure and product lineup.

Pichai said Google expects capital expenditures to reach nearly $190 billion this year, with much of the spending focused on AI data centers, custom silicon and model training.

The Alphabet-owned company said it is seeing rapid growth across its AI ecosystem, with rising demand from developers, businesses and consumers.

Google said its model APIs are now processing nearly 19 billion tokens per minute. The company also said more than 375 Google Cloud customers each processed more than one trillion tokens over the past year.

Pichai said adoption of Google’s consumer AI products is also growing quickly. The Gemini app has surpassed 900 million monthly active users, more than doubling from last year. Google’s AI Overviews now reach more than 2.5 billion monthly users, while AI Mode has crossed one billion monthly active users.

The company also announced several new AI tools and upgrades, including Gemini 3.5 Flash, a faster model designed for coding and real-world workflows, and Gemini Spark, a personal AI agent built to carry out tasks for users.

Google also introduced upgrades to its AI infrastructure, including its latest generation of Tensor Processing Units, which are designed to support faster AI training and inference at large scale.

Pichai said Google remains committed to an AI-first strategy, calling artificial intelligence the most transformative technology for advancing the company’s mission and improving lives around the world.

The company also introduced Ask YouTube, an AI-powered feature designed to help users find relevant moments in videos through conversational queries, and Docs Live, which allows users to create and organize documents using voice prompts.

Google said it is also expanding its AI transparency efforts through SynthID, its watermarking technology for AI-generated content. The company said OpenAI, Kakao and ElevenLabs are among the companies adopting the technology to help verify AI-created images, videos and audio. (Source: IANS)