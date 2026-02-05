Alphabet Revenue Tops $400 Billion as Gemini AI Surpasses 750 Million Monthly Users

NEW DELHI– Alphabet’s annual revenue crossed the $400 billion mark for the first time, driven by accelerating growth across search, cloud, and artificial intelligence products, according to comments from CEO Sundar Pichai during the company’s latest quarterly earnings call.

Pichai said the Gemini AI application has now surpassed 750 million monthly active users, reflecting rising global adoption following recent model upgrades. The company has also sold more than 8 million paid seats of Gemini Enterprise since its launch four months ago, signaling strong early demand from business customers.

Engagement levels have increased notably since the release of Gemini 3 in December, Pichai said, adding that the company’s AI investments and large-scale infrastructure spending are translating directly into revenue growth. Alphabet expects capital expenditures in 2026 to range between $175 billion and $185 billion as it continues to expand capacity to meet rising demand.

As part of its expansion strategy, Alphabet has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer more than 500 million consumers an 18-month free trial of the Gemini product suite along with two terabytes of cloud storage. Reliance enterprise customers will also gain access to Gemini Enterprise, cloud services, and tensor processing units, extending AI tools across employee workflows.

Performance in Alphabet’s core businesses remained strong in the December quarter. Search revenue grew 17 percent, while YouTube’s annual revenue exceeded $60 billion from advertising and subscriptions combined. Cloud revenue climbed 48 percent year over year, reaching an annual run rate of more than $70 billion. Cloud backlog rose 55 percent quarter over quarter to $240 billion, reflecting broad customer demand for AI-driven services.

Pichai said Alphabet now has more than 325 million paid subscriptions across its consumer services, supported by continued growth in Google One and YouTube Premium.

He also highlighted progress in advanced AI models, noting that Gemini 3 Pro is processing roughly three times as many daily tokens as its predecessor. The model powers a new development platform that allows AI agents to plan and execute complex software tasks autonomously. Since launching just over two months ago, the platform has attracted more than 1.5 million weekly users. (Source: IANS)