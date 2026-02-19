India AI Summit Highlights Inclusive Growth, Responsible AI Focus, Says Accenture CEO

NEW DELHI, India — Accenture Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet said on Thursday that the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has successfully underscored the importance of inclusive growth and inclusive artificial intelligence, reinforcing India’s growing role in shaping global AI priorities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Sweet said the event demonstrated the value of countries, governments, and the private sector coming together to address the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence. She described the gathering as a strong endorsement of India’s importance in the global AI ecosystem.

One of the key outcomes of the summit was the announcement of the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments, which aim to bring leading frontier AI companies together with Indian innovators to promote the development of inclusive and responsible AI systems.

Sweet noted that inclusivity has been a central theme of the summit, pointing to the broad international participation as evidence of global recognition of India’s role. She said the presence of delegates from around the world highlighted the country’s growing influence in discussions around the future of AI.

The summit featured a high-level opening ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and drew world leaders alongside senior executives from major global technology firms. The opening set the tone for discussions focused on responsible innovation, scientific progress, and international cooperation in artificial intelligence.

According to an official statement, participation from political leaders, multilateral institutions, and technology companies underscored the summit’s standing as a key platform for shaping AI’s trajectory in an increasingly interconnected and rapidly evolving global environment.

Separately, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran described artificial intelligence as the next foundational infrastructure, comparing its transformative potential to that of steam power, electricity, and the internet. He highlighted India’s achievements in digital public infrastructure and positioned AI as a strategic national capability spanning the full technology stack, from chips and systems to energy and applications. (Source: IANS)